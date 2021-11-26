Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A child in Virginia has died after contracting MIS-C, state health officials reported Friday.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, is a disease associated with the COVID-19 virus. It may cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs.

The death is the first from MIS-C reported in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the child was between 10 and 19 years old and resided in the Prince William Health District. No other information will be released about the patient.

“We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” said Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and deaths across Virginia and the U.S. As we enter a time of year when families are traveling and gathering for holidays, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families. Please get vaccinated if you are eligible. Practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, as appropriate. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to anyone age 5 and older at multiple locations across the Commonwealth.”

Virginia has reported 111 cases of MIS-C to date. Find more information on MIS-C on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

