Advertisement

Virginia Tech superfan calls Waynesboro home

JD Wells pointing out decades of Virginia Tech fandom decorating his home in Waynesboro.
JD Wells pointing out decades of Virginia Tech fandom decorating his home in Waynesboro.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - One of Virginia Tech football’s biggest fans lives extremely close to enemy territory. JD Wells currently lives in Waynesboro, but has been going to see the Hokies for decades.

Growing up just 12 miles from Lane Stadium, Wells says his dad started taking him to the game when he was 5 years old. Fifty years later, Wells says he’s one of the biggest Hokies fans, and his mancave shows it.

“You got to touch the rock,” Wells said in reference to the Hokie stone overhead as you enter the room.

The space is filled with memorabilia and the stories behind it all, including some up close encounters with some famous coaches. Wells points out a picture of him and Bud Foster.

“He is the nicest guy. Him and Frank [Beamer],” Wells said.

He says Beamer got down on his knees to sign Wells’ license plate.

Wells is a bit of celebrity himself. He estimates 15-20 people stop him at every game to get a picture with “Sergeant Hokie.”

“People just love it,” Bonnie Becker-Wells, his wife, said. “They love seeing him dressed up. They want to get pictures with him, high-fiving him, and he loves it.”

He’s frequently seen on TV sporting his VT-studded campaign hat, a shout-out to law enforcement. Wells retired from a nearly 30-year career with the Virginia State Police.

There’s also the “Sergeant Hokie” jersey, a Virginia Tech flag, and the lunch pail. It’s a tribute to former coach Bud Foster.

“And he signed it for me,” Wells said.

Wells and wife also have 17 seats on the visitor’s side.

“For us that’s the more fun side,” Becker-Wells said. “You’ve got the student section. It’s loud and crazy.”

Family fills those seats, including their combined six grown children, five of which are Hokies.

Wells says they only missed a home game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, they’ve been to every stadium in the ACC through the good and the bad.

Wells’ 50-year love story with Virginia Tech can only be described one way: “They’re just family I guess,” the superfan said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
Royer, Brown plead guilty to all charges in Pennsylvania court
The Battlefield of Williamsburg, Va., by Robert Knox Sneden.
$4M grant helps preserve lesser-known Civil War battlefield
Danielle Austen
Photographer captures local beauty at Shenandoah National Park
Scott Noble and his family will all be together for the first time in over two years this...
Army dad able to spend Thanksgiving with family for 1st time in over 2 years

Latest News

UPS is urging customers to shop early, ship early this holiday season.
UPS: Shop early, ship early, get packages delivered early
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia
Outside the federal courthouse in Charlottesville (FILE)
Paying damages in Sines vs. Kessler lawsuit
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children