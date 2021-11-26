Weekly Monument Terrace gathering celebrates 20-year anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For years at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace, there’s been lots of car honks as motorists have showed their support for the weekly “troop rally.”

Every Friday, veterans make their way to the landmark to continue showing support for the military.

Friday, the event celebrated 20 straight years of showing support for our troops.

It all got started not long after the 9/11 attacks when another local group protested the war in Afghanistan.

“I wanted to make sure that the troops were gonna get some good support,” said Steve Bozeman, veteran and organizer.

Bozeman says they then decided to hold a second rally the following week in commemoration of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and it became a weekly event from there.

“Next thing you know, we showed up for number two week, and then we say well, come back the third week, and the next thing you know, we’ve been here now 1,043 Fridays,” said Bozeman.

The rally has only grown with time.

Bozeman says it started small - only about a dozen or so people.

But with time and soldiers retiring, the crowd has grown, along with support and gratitude.

“If you got the right mission statement, which is supporting our troops, supporting our country, supporting our God, you can’t go wrong with that and these veterans and patriots down here, they all do that,” said Bozeman.

