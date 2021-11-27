Advertisement

CEO explains why Port of Virginia is running so smoothly

(pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ports in California have been making headlines for their delays and supply chain backups. But the Port of Virginia has been running smoothly.

Virginia Port Authority CEO Stephen Edwards said this week that its terminals are doing better in part because they have fundamentally different operating structures. That’s according to The Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

For instance, Edwards said the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports are run by two distinct organizations. Virginia’s terminals are run by one entity — the Virginia Port Authority. If one terminal has congestion, Virginia’s port authority can easily divert cargo.

The Los Angeles area also has three trucking providers that are unrelated to the terminals. Virginia’s port authority has sole control over the trucking fleet.

