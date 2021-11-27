H.S. Football Region Championships
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school football region championships on November 26.
Region 1B
Riverheads defeated Buffalo Gap, 37-0, to capture the Region 1B title. Cayden Cook-Cash led the Gladiators with four touchdowns in the game.
Riverheads will host the winner of Saturday’s Region 1A Championship between King & Queen Central and Essex in the Class 1 state semifinals next Saturday (12/4).
Region 2B
Central took down Stuarts Draft 21-6 to claim the Falcons’ first Region 2B title. Isaiah Dyer and Tyler Forbes stepped up for the Falcons throughout the evening.
Central will host King William in the Class 2 state semifinals. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday (12/4).
