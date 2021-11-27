Advertisement

H.S. Football Region Championships

By Peri Sheinin and TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school football region championships on November 26.

Region 1B

Riverheads defeated Buffalo Gap, 37-0, to capture the Region 1B title. Cayden Cook-Cash led the Gladiators with four touchdowns in the game.

Riverheads will host the winner of Saturday’s Region 1A Championship between King & Queen Central and Essex in the Class 1 state semifinals next Saturday (12/4).

Region 2B

Central took down Stuarts Draft 21-6 to claim the Falcons’ first Region 2B title. Isaiah Dyer and Tyler Forbes stepped up for the Falcons throughout the evening.

Central will host King William in the Class 2 state semifinals. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday (12/4).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
Royer, Brown plead guilty to all charges in Pennsylvania court
Danielle Austen
Photographer captures local beauty at Shenandoah National Park
The Battlefield of Williamsburg, Va., by Robert Knox Sneden.
$4M grant helps preserve lesser-known Civil War battlefield
Scott Noble and his family will all be together for the first time in over two years this...
Army dad able to spend Thanksgiving with family for 1st time in over 2 years

Latest News

H.S. Football Region Championships
H.S. Football Region Championships
JMU Sports Roundup: Monday, Nov. 24
NC Central 54, JMU 77 - Nov. 24, 2021
JMU Sports Roundup: Monday, Nov. 24
Central's Baker, Draft's Nice to square off in Region 2B Championship
Central's Baker, Draft's Nice to square off in Region 2B Championship