H.S. Football Region Championships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school football region championships on November 26.

Region 1B

Riverheads defeated Buffalo Gap, 37-0, to capture the Region 1B title. Cayden Cook-Cash led the Gladiators with four touchdowns in the game.

Riverheads will host the winner of Saturday’s Region 1A Championship between King & Queen Central and Essex in the Class 1 state semifinals next Saturday (12/4).

Region 2B

Central took down Stuarts Draft 21-6 to claim the Falcons’ first Region 2B title. Isaiah Dyer and Tyler Forbes stepped up for the Falcons throughout the evening.

Central will host King William in the Class 2 state semifinals. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday (12/4).

An emotional Mike Yew talking to his team tonight after @CHSFalconSports wins its first region championship in program history.



And he's right...I would've picked Stuarts Draft to win tonight. A great victory for the Falcons to send them to the state semifinals! pic.twitter.com/A4mfwF3CVw — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) November 27, 2021

