JMU women’s basketball falls to Buffalo

James Madison Women's Basketball - 2019-2020
James Madison Women's Basketball - 2019-2020(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Bulls 62-45.

The Dukes fall to a 3-3 record on the season. Junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 13 points. Sophomore Jamia Hazell added 10 points while teammate Annalicia Goodman added 8 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face George Washington on the road.

