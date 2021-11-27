JMU women’s basketball falls to Buffalo

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Bulls 62-45.

The Dukes fall to a 3-3 record on the season. Junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 13 points. Sophomore Jamia Hazell added 10 points while teammate Annalicia Goodman added 8 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face George Washington on the road.

