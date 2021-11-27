Advertisement

Roanoke County man killed after officer involved shooting

Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police are releasing more information regarding Friday night‘s officer involved shooting near Lantern Street.

While on-scene, officers set up a perimeter and made multiple attempts to communicate with a male inside the home. Police say the man was non-compliant.

At one point police say, the male unexpectedly left the home, engaged with an officer and two shots were fired.

The male was killed. He has been identified as Shawn Alan Smith, 52, of Roanoke County.

The officer was not injured.

Per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER STORY: Roanoke County Police officers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting

Roanoke County Police are on scene in the 4900 block of Lantern Street (North Lakes area) for an officer-involved shooting. The call came in to the Emergency Communications Center at 7:00 p.m. this evening. This is an active investigation and more information will be released when available.

