Brief cool down on the way

SUNDAY: A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s with increasing clouds. Most of the overnight stays mostly cloudy and cold. After a pleasant day, overnight lows will be back into the mid to upper 20s as a cold front passes. With winds picking up in West Virginia Sunday night, more upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected for the Allegheny Front through Monday. Other portions of our West Virginia area will likely see a few snow showers, likely not accumulating. A few flurries may reach the Valley.

MONDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. A much different day temperature-wise for our area. Highs stay in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low 40s for the Valley. Snow showers until the early afternoon hours for the Allegheny Mountains. Partly to mostly cloudy elsewhere. Breezy, as winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Feeling like the 20s and 30s for the day.

Cold Monday evening with temperatures in the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase in coverage as the night progresses. Breeze subsides, but still feeling cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds decrease throughout the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures on the increase with highs in the upper 40s for West Virginia and in the low 50s for the Valley. An elevated breeze, which will make it still feel rather chilly.

Chilly for Tuesday evening as partly cloudy skies continue with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures drop below freezing yet again. Overnight lows around 30.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures becoming pleasant with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day as a minor disturbance brings a few showers for the day. Temperatures elevated Wednesday night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. A beautiful December day on the way and mild with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s! A mix of sun and clouds for the day. A great day to be outside. Staying chilly for Thursday night as overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Mild weather continues. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Another great day to be outside! Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Another cold front will look to arrive as temperatures begin a downward trend. Cool with highs in the upper 40s for West Virginia, low to mid 50s for the Valley. Cold overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

