Advertisement

Changing prisoner count could boost cities’ political power

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s cities could gain political power under a new state policy that changes how prisoners are counted for redistricting political boundaries.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the policy counts inmates at their last known address instead of the prison’s location. The change could boost representation in cities such as Norfolk and Richmond. Declines are expected in the rural areas where many  prisons are located.

The state’s congressional and legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years based off of U.S. Census numbers. Supporters of the new policy say counting inmates at their prison addresses diminishes the sway of communities where inmates are from.

Opponents say the policy politically weakens rural areas as well as Republican voting strength in the state.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Haviland
Rockingham County family strives to make a difference in the community after losing son in car crash
Central football wins Region 2A title
H.S. Football Region Championships
Danielle Austen
Photographer captures local beauty at Shenandoah National Park
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County man killed in officer-involved shooting
One of the valley’s favorite holiday hotspots is back in business this year, the Timberville...
Timberville Christmas Village returns in new location

Latest News

Audiologist warns dangerously loud toys can lead to hearing loss
Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of...
Multiple agencies on scene at Deerfield house fire
Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24 - Nov. 28, 2021
Virginia Tech beats Virginia in Commonwealth Clash
Saturday 11-27 full forecast
Full weather Sat. 11-27