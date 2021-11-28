JMU men’s basketball overcomes Florida Atlantic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes defeated the Owls 69-65.

The Dukes improve to a 6-2 record on the season. Graduate student Charles Falden led the team with 17 points. Redshirt freshman Justin Amadi added 8 points while teammates Vado Morse and Julien Wooden recorded 7 points each against the Owls.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face Eastern Mennonite at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

