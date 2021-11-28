Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball overcomes Florida Atlantic

JMU men's basketball team
JMU men's basketball team(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes defeated the Owls 69-65.

The Dukes improve to a 6-2 record on the season. Graduate student Charles Falden led the team with 17 points. Redshirt freshman Justin Amadi added 8 points while teammates Vado Morse and Julien Wooden recorded 7 points each against the Owls.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face Eastern Mennonite at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Haviland
Rockingham County family strives to make a difference in the community after losing son in car crash
Central football wins Region 2A title
H.S. Football Region Championships
Danielle Austen
Photographer captures local beauty at Shenandoah National Park
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County man killed in officer-involved shooting
One of the valley’s favorite holiday hotspots is back in business this year, the Timberville...
Timberville Christmas Village returns in new location

Latest News

Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24 - Nov. 28, 2021
Virginia Tech beats Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash
JMU 45, Buffalo 62 - Nov. 27, 2021
James Madison Women's Basketball - 2019-2020
JMU women’s basketball falls to Buffalo
H.S. Football Region Championships
H.S. Football Region Championships