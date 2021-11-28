Local Christmas tree farm explains how to preserve your Christmas tree

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Thanksgiving holiday has ended as Christmas season has fully begun. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for Christmas tree shopping.

Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Rockingham County saw a big spike in business in 2020 due to the pandemic. Buffy Ostlund, co-owner of Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm, expects similar business this year. Ostlund said she believes her new customers will likely keep the tradition of cutting down their own Christmas trees.

“Last year, people were looking for a reason to get out with the whole COVID restrictions. A lot of people have been calling me saying that they are coming out this year because they had so much fun last year,” Ostlund said. Cutting down the tree is only one step however. The next step is making sure the tree can last all the way to Christmas.

“The very most important thing to do is always keep your stand full of water. Whether or not you use this product or not, that is the key... water, water, water,” Ostlund also said. The tree farm is offering a crystal-like product to help preserve your tree. Ostlund Tree Farm began full service on Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.