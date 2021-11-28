Multiple agencies on scene at Deerfield house fire

DEERFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple agencies were on scene of a house fire in Deerfield Sunday morning.

The home was in the 700 block of Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County.

Firefighters from the Augusta County Fire Rescue and multiple volunteer fire departments from surrounding towns have been on scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

