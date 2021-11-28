Advertisement

Multiple agencies on scene at Deerfield house fire

Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of...
Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple agencies were on scene of a house fire in Deerfield Sunday morning.

The home was in the 700 block of Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County.

Firefighters from the Augusta County Fire Rescue and multiple volunteer fire departments from surrounding towns have been on scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Haviland
Rockingham County family strives to make a difference in the community after losing son in car crash
Central football wins Region 2A title
H.S. Football Region Championships
Danielle Austen
Photographer captures local beauty at Shenandoah National Park
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County man killed in officer-involved shooting
JD Wells pointing out decades of Virginia Tech fandom decorating his home in Waynesboro.
Virginia Tech superfan calls Waynesboro home

Latest News

Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24 - Nov. 28, 2021
Virginia Tech beats Virginia in Commonwealth Clash
Saturday 11-27 full forecast
Full weather Sat. 11-27
On Saturday local business were flooded with customers as they held special sales as part of...
Small Business Saturday brings boost to downtown stores
One of the valley’s favorite holiday hotspots is back in business this year, the Timberville...
Timberville Christmas Village returns in new location