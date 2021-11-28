Timberville Christmas Village returns in new location

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - One of the Valley’s favorite holiday hotspots is back in business this year. the Timberville Christmas Village has returned after not operating last year due to the pandemic.

This year, the village found a new home, moving from the stables on American Legion Drive to Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse. Organizers said they weren’t sure the village would be able to operate again until late summer, which left them with a short planning window.

“We were really nervous because it takes a lot to set everything up. Fortunately, the Showalter’s had a conversation with us, and we decided to have it up here. Their event space is absolutely beautiful, and it was really easy to take that shortened amount of time we were organized and get everything ready to go,” said Natalie Sherlock, an organizer.

The village opened up for the first time on Friday and several hundred people came out. It has food trucks, carriage rides and provides are artisans and vendors a chance to sell their unique products.

“We actually have a great variety of new vendors this year. We have some of our old staples, like Alexander Brothers, but we’ve welcomed some new people, too, like Tare, who has a shop downtown. We have Posh fair floss. We have a lot of great different vendors this year,” said Sherlock.

The Timberville Christmas Village will be open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with the exception of December 10-12.

The village’s final day of operation will be December 19. You can learn more about it here.

