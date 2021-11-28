Virginia Tech beats Virginia in Commonwealth Clash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech overcame Virginia 29-24 in the Commonwealth Clash.

In the first quarter, Brennan Armstrong completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods. Moments later, Armstrong recorded a 1-yard touchdown run for the Cavaliers as Virginia took a 14-7 lead.

The Hokies tied the game in the second quarter as Raheem Blackshear recorded an 18-yard touchdown run for Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers stayed in the lead as Armstrong stepped up with a 5-yard touchdown run to give Virginia a 21-17 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter, the Cavaliers extended their lead as Brendan Farrell made a 34-yard field goal. The Hokies fought back and tied the game at 24 as Burmeister caught a 3-yard pass from Tayvion Robinson.

John Parker Romo made a 38-yard field goal for the Hokies in the fourth quarter to give the Hokies a 27-24 lead. In the final moments, the Virginia Tech defense scored a safety as the Hokies took the win in Charlottesville.

Virginia recorded 490 yards on offense while Virginia Tech notched 464 yards on offense. The Cavaliers passed for 419 yards while the Hokies passed for 144 yards. Virginia rushed for 71 yards while Virginia Tech rushed for 320 yards.

Virginia Tech improves to a 4-4 conference record and a 6-6 overall record. Virginia falls to a 4-4 conference record and a 6-6 record on the season.

Both teams await bowl invitations.

