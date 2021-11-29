Anicira to host free vaccine clinic for pets in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira will provide free vaccinations for Harrisonburg area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative of providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including Anicira, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine, according to a press release from Anicira.

The vet center adds that an estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To address this critical need, Anicira and Petco Love are partnering to make pet vaccines free and accessible in an effort to ensure the health and wellness of their beloved pets.

Anicira says it aims to vaccinate and microchip 100 pets through this effort. The event will take place Saturday, December 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Anicira Veterinary Center located at 1992 Medical Avenue in Harrisonburg.

Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Dogs and cats must be spayed and neutered to receive their free vaccinations and microchip.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Microchips are provided by Anicira.

“Because of Petco Love’s generous contribution, we can offer vaccines that offer protection against deadly viruses at no cost to pet parents,” said Cate Lemmond, President and CEO of Anicira. “We encourage pet parents to take advantage of this great opportunity to help improve the well-being of their cats and dogs.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Anicira Veterinary Center at anicira.org.

