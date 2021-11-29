Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received a call from a citizen reporting that they got a call from a Deputy Cook with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The phone number that it came from, was the Sheriff’s Office phone number, which is (540) 245-5333. The person, who was claiming to be Deputy Cook, advised the citizen that they had missed jury duty, and that they needed to gather all their financial documents and report to the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it will never call anyone and tell them to report to the Sheriff’s Office with their financial documents.

There are ways for people to make their phone numbers appear to be someone else’s phone number so that you answer the phone, which deputies say is what happened in this case.

Do not give out any personal information to the person calling. Simply hang up.

Anyone who has questions about this type of scam can contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.