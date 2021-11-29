Be a Santa to a Senior program in full swing

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

Home Instead is once again holding its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. It supports older adults who may be overlooked or isolated during the holiday season. This season, it expects to help close to 1,000 seniors in the community.

Here’s how it works. Home Instead gets the names of seniors in the community from social services like the Salvation Army, of those who may not have a family this time of year. Then that person’s request is put on an ornament and placed on one of many “Be a Santa trees” throughout the community. Holiday shoppers can then choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to a home instead location.

“It seems to be centered a lot around kids and that’s great, I have kids and grandkids, that’s exciting. But a lot of times people that are up in age that are seniors don’t have family, they don’t have kids or maybe they have just been forgotten. These are people that can’t afford our service, but absolutely we wanted to participate and have a part in their life at Christmas,” said Roger Boles, the co-owner of Home Instead.

To make it even more special this year, Home Instead is partnering with local school systems and having the students decorate bags for the gifts to go in.

The best way to get involved is to call Home Instead’s main office at 540-213-7800. The organization says they still need stocking stuffers and of course gifts.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.