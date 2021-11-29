Man charged for murdering woman, abducting two children in Spotsylvania

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man was charged for murdering a woman and abducting two children.

On Nov. 28 around 11:26 a.m., Spotsylvania’s 911 call center responded to a call from a woman who received a call from a family friend’s child that their mother was fighting with her boyfriend. Two children, ages 4 and 8, were in the home as well.

When deputies did a welfare check at the residence located in the 11000 block of Taney Drive, they located a dead woman, identified as Jordan Diggins, 33, of Spotsylvania, with upper body trauma. No one else was in the home. Deputies searched the area looking for the children and suspect.

A detective saw the children with the suspect in the woods behind Courthouse Elementary School off of Courthouse Road. When the detective approached the suspect, he fled in the tree line with the children.

The kids were located unharmed in the Crown Grant subdivision after they had been abandoned by the suspect. The suspect was spotted by a deputy exiting the woods in the 9700 block of Leavells Road getting into a car. The suspect was taken into custody after a high-risk traffic stop was conducted.

The suspect, identified as Chris Lee-Thompson, 28, of Spotsylvania, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of abduction and violation of a protective order.

Lee-Thompson was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

