Advertisement

Mask mandate remains in place for Grant County Schools

Credit: WHSV
Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Grant County Schools Superintendent Mitch Webster announced Monday that as students and staff return to classrooms after the break, masks are still required.

Webster says he had hoped to lift the mandate after the holiday, but that requires the Covid map in Grant County to be green or yellow for five consecutive days, which has not happened.

He adds that he shares in everyone’s frustration, but for now wearing masks in school is the best way to avoid outbreaks while keeping schools open. Masks remain optional for after school events.

The school district will revisit the possibility of lifting the mandate after winter break if cases are significantly down.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of...
Multiple agencies on scene at Deerfield house fire
One of the valley’s favorite holiday hotspots is back in business this year, the Timberville...
Timberville Christmas Village returns in new location
CEO explains why Port of Virginia is running so smoothly
Jesse Haviland
Rockingham County family strives to make a difference in the community after losing son in car crash
Over the past week many residents of Shenandoah County have been surprised when they’ve...
New Shenandoah County real estate assesment shows large jump in fair market property values

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise over the holiday weekend
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
Flight restrictions related to omicron variant start Monday
New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for about a month, nearing an average of 100,000 per...
With COVID cases rising, are we on the cusp of a new wave?