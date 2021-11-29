Mask mandate remains in place for Grant County Schools

GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Grant County Schools Superintendent Mitch Webster announced Monday that as students and staff return to classrooms after the break, masks are still required.

Webster says he had hoped to lift the mandate after the holiday, but that requires the Covid map in Grant County to be green or yellow for five consecutive days, which has not happened.

He adds that he shares in everyone’s frustration, but for now wearing masks in school is the best way to avoid outbreaks while keeping schools open. Masks remain optional for after school events.

The school district will revisit the possibility of lifting the mandate after winter break if cases are significantly down.

