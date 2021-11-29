Advertisement

National Philanthropy Day: Andy Huggins and the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

From volunteering to fundraising, Huggins has played a major role in supporting the organization.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Andy Huggins has spent more than 25 years with the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

From volunteering to fundraising, Huggins has played a major role in supporting the organization.

Huggins is the recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professional’s National Philanthropy Day Spirit of Philanthropy award.

The Spirit of Philanthropy Award is geared toward someone who shows the spirit of giving through time, talent, and leadership within the community.

Huggins’ work with the Boys and Girls Club goes far beyond volunteering or fundraising.

“There is no better investment in our community than in our kids,” Huggins said.

“You name an event and nonprofit Andy knows about it, he has probably been involved with it. He inspires so many others to give their time talents and finance,” Sandra Quigg, executive director of BGCHR.

Andy was nominated for the award by Quigg.

“He believes passionately in our mission to support the youth of the community. The way he does that is by fully volunteering his time talent and financial support,” Quigg added.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rockingham County provides a safe space for children in the community to learn and grow. Clubs are located all over the country.

“We focus on the whole person so when youth are attending our programs whether it is before school or after school, whether it is during our full-day summer camp or full days we focus on academic achievement, healthy lifestyles, character building and citizenship,” said Quigg.

“We started off 25 years ago with just one club serving 20 kids and now we have seven clubs with over 900 kids throughout the school year and the summer,” Huggins said.

Huggins’ work with the Boys and Girls Club didn’t start in the Valley. His mother was the director of the Girls Club in his hometown back in Kentucky.

“Mom is the one that taught me that giving back to the community and the importance of that. She was a teacher before raising four kids, I’m the baby,” Huggins said. “She always found time to give back to the community.”

One of the biggest fundraising events for the club is their “Big Night”. In his role as Big Night Chair, Huggins has raised more than $1.5 million.

“This has been through the love and support and the sponsorship of many people in our community that has been gracious to give to this cause. They see the impact that the Boys and Girls Club has had on our community,” Huggins said.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, click here.

