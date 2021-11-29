Advertisement

National Philanthropy Day: Bob Wade Subaru donates to the RMH Foundation

Bob Wade Subaru donates to RMH foundation.
Bob Wade Subaru donates to RMH foundation.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Bob Wade Subaru has donated to Sentara’s RMH foundation for years through their share the love event.

From November to January 1 and for each vehicle sold at Bob Wade Subaru, $250 can be donated to the RMH Foundation.

“You have to give back to your local community who supports you,” John Wade, owner of Bob Wade Subaru, said.

The dealership is being honored with the Corporate Philanthropy Award, which highlights a corporation or foundation that has given back to the community in a number of ways including financial support, encouraging others to volunteer and community engagement.

“We are just trying to do our part to help out because a lot of people supported this business for a long time,” Wade said. “We just want to give back and I think everybody does that in every business and school alike.”

Janet Wendelken nominated Bob Wade Subaru and their owner John. She says the dealership has donated more than $75,000 over the last 6 years.

“Those donations have helped both the Hahn Cancer Center with their renovations. Also, the heart vascular center, where we were able to build the Hybrid OR to make hearts healthier in this community,’' Wendelken explained.

“I don’t think you can go around Harrisonburg and not find somebody who is helping,” Wade said.

For more information on the Subaru Share the Love Event, click here.

