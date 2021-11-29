Advertisement

National Philanthropy Day: Jan and John Flora recognized for their work with Bridgewater Retirement Community

By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - John and Jan Flora devote a great deal of their time to nonprofit organizations in the Bridgewater community. This year they are being recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals for their work with the Bridgewater Retirement Community.

The Floras have received the Individual Philanthropist Award. The award highlights a person or family that devotes generous amounts of giving our time to nonprofits but also encourages others in the community to do the same.

“When you think of philanthropy, you always think of money, funds, giving money, but there is another whole area of philanthropy. I think that is volunteering and giving time,” Jan explained.

John and Jan Flora have not only supported Bridgewater Retirement Community through financial contributions, but also volunteering. John has been a board member for nearly two decades and Jan volunteers in the community’s gift shop and works on holiday projects for residents.

“They have always been very mission-focused in their life and making their community better,” Carrie Budd with BRC explained.

Carrie Budd is the Vice President of Development and Community Relations for Bridgewater Retirement Community. She says they nominated the Floras because of their generosity throughout the community.

“They have been very involved with Blue Ridge Community College. Being on the board John has helped with multiple campaigns,” Budd added.

The Floras are also big supporters of their church, local charities and Jan is working to open a new daycare center in Bridgewater.

“One of the goals of that program [the daycare] is to be open for everyone regardless of financial status. Children need this kind of care and we need these future leaders to be ready for what comes for them,” Jan said.

The couple says giving back does not always require dollars and cents.

“I think philanthropy is bigger than just big donations,” Jan explained.

“Time, talent and treasure,” John added.

Even though it is still in the early stages, Jan says the website for the daycare will be up by the start of the new year.

