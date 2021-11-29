Riverheads preparing to host Essex in Class 1 State Semifinal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Gladiators are getting ready to face Essex in the Class 1 State Semifinal.

This matchup marks the seventh straight semifinal appearance for Riverheads as the team chases a sixth consecutive Class 1 State Championship.

“Essex is certainly a good football team. We’re going to do the same thing we do every week. If we don’t know what we’re doing by now then we’re probably in trouble,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto.

Casto also shared the power of the united coaching staff that serves the Gladiators, as these leaders learned the game of football while playing for Riverheads.

“We’ve been together for a long time. Everyone on my staff has either played for me or has been here for 30 years alongside me,” added Casto.

The Gladiators are focused on their upcoming game yet the team is determined to reach its overall goal of claiming the ninth title in program history.

“Every year we set the same goal of winning a state championship. We take it one game at a time but ultimately, we know what we want to achieve,” said Casto.

Riverheads faces Essex on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Staunton.

