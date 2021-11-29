Santa has a new ride as Staunton Christmas parade returns

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Christmas Parade is back Monday night after taking 2020 off.

Santa has a new-to-him fully refurbished ride. The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) and helpers spent Monday afternoon getting Santa’s freshly painted real sleigh ready to be pulled down Beverley Street in downtown.

More than 100 entries are a part of the parade line-up.

“We still have so many things we still need to be mindful of and careful of with the world,” SDDA Executive Director Greg Beam said, “but this is a little bit of our tradition and it’s a little bit of excitement and a little bit of holiday and I think people need that.”

This year’s grand marshals, The Williams Brothers, along with Mayor Andrea Oakes, and sponsor Columbia Gas will countdown the parade at the corner of Augusta Street and Frederick Street at 7 p.m.

