Staunton business stays busy during shopping weekend

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local businesses in the Valley celebrated a big shopping weekend during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, many locally-owned businesses have started doing online sales along with curbside pickup. Even as the economy changes, Pufferbellies in Staunton said they had a busy shopping weekend.

“We had a record-setting day on Saturday, which was just unbelievable. It felt great. And Friday, which was Black Friday, was really not far behind Saturday, so we had a super successful weekend,” said Pufferbellies co-owner Erin Blanton.

Blanton said there are many reasons to shop locally, especially during the holidays. In a locally-owned business, a person picked out each piece of merchandise and has passion for the store, she said.

“We know that at holiday time, sometimes people are shopping for children who don’t shop all year long. Maybe it’s grandparents, aunts and uncles, family friends or neighbors, and they might need a little extra guidance to come up with the gifts that are really exactly right for the kids, and we are here to do that, and that is one of the things that we really love,” Blanton said.

Blanton said the pandemic made them improve their website, and they’ve been able to reach people across the country online.

“This weekend, after a couple of hard years, it was just amazing to see people out on a mission to support local businesses and to support our store. It really felt great,” she said.

The City of Staunton is offering free two-hour parking at the Johnson St. garage and the Wharf lot from now until Christmas to help with shopping opportunities.

