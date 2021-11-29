Sunset at earliest time this week

(WHSV) - Out with November and on to December! This week in the sky is very quiet but one thing to note is that the sun will not set any earlier than when it does this week.

Losing Daylight

Date Sunrise Sunset Total Daylight Monday, November 29th 7:12 am 4:55 pm 9 hours, 43 minutes Sunday, December 5th 7:18 am 4:54 pm 9 hours, 36 minutes

**The sun will set at its earliest time on December 1st at 4:54 pm. December 12th, we will begin seeing sunsets move later in the day again. Sunrise will continue to move later in the morning.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Friday, December 3rd, 7:02 pm 1 min 17° above NW above NNW Thursday, December 2nd, 6:13 pm 2 min 15° above NNW above NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time New Moon Saturday, December 4th, 2:43 am First Quarter Moon Friday, December 10th, 8:35 pm Full Moon Saturday, December 18th, 11:35 pm Third Quarter Moon Sunday, December 26th, 9:23 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Saturday, December 18th, at 11:35 pm and is known as the Cold Moon due to cold temperatures, pretty self explanatory. Another name for the December full moon is the Long Night’s Moon since it stays dark the longest this month. What’s interesting about December’s full moon is the trajectory. The moon’s height is opposite of the sun’s height which means in December, a lower angled sun creates a higher angle moon. This means the moon will be higher in the sky.

Other Interesting Events

There aren’t any neat space events this week that we will be able to see. However, a total solar eclipse will be occurring somewhere on Earth on Saturday, December 4th. Not many will be able to see it. The only places that a solar eclipse will occur is in Antarctica and the far southern Atlantic Ocean. This solar eclipse will be so isolated that only the far southern tip of South Africa will be able to see at least a partial eclipse.

Total solar eclipse from summer 2017 (NASA)

