Sunset at earliest time this week

Sunset taken by Donna Haines
Sunset taken by Donna Haines
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - Out with November and on to December! This week in the sky is very quiet but one thing to note is that the sun will not set any earlier than when it does this week.

Losing Daylight

DateSunriseSunsetTotal Daylight
Monday, November 29th7:12 am4:55 pm9 hours, 43 minutes
Sunday, December 5th7:18 am4:54 pm9 hours, 36 minutes

**The sun will set at its earliest time on December 1st at 4:54 pm. December 12th, we will begin seeing sunsets move later in the day again. Sunrise will continue to move later in the morning.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Friday, December 3rd, 7:02 pm1 min17°above NWabove NNW
Thursday, December 2nd, 6:13 pm2 min15°above NNWabove NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
New MoonSaturday, December 4th, 2:43 am
First Quarter MoonFriday, December 10th, 8:35 pm
Full MoonSaturday, December 18th, 11:35 pm
Third Quarter MoonSunday, December 26th, 9:23 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Saturday, December 18th, at 11:35 pm and is known as the Cold Moon due to cold temperatures, pretty self explanatory. Another name for the December full moon is the Long Night’s Moon since it stays dark the longest this month. What’s interesting about December’s full moon is the trajectory. The moon’s height is opposite of the sun’s height which means in December, a lower angled sun creates a higher angle moon. This means the moon will be higher in the sky.

Other Interesting Events

There aren’t any neat space events this week that we will be able to see. However, a total solar eclipse will be occurring somewhere on Earth on Saturday, December 4th. Not many will be able to see it. The only places that a solar eclipse will occur is in Antarctica and the far southern Atlantic Ocean. This solar eclipse will be so isolated that only the far southern tip of South Africa will be able to see at least a partial eclipse.

Total solar eclipse from summer 2017
Total solar eclipse from summer 2017

