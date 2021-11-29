Temperatures on the rise this week

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon and a chilly day. Highs in the upper 30s for West Virginia areas and into the low to mid 40s for the Valley. We’ll see more sunshine as the afternoon moves along. Breezy at times today, making it feel colder.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling in the 30s. Clouds will increase in coverage throughout the night as another disturbance will push into the area. With this disturbance, there is the potential for a quick round snow shower after about midnight, mainly for our northern viewing areas. The greatest potential will be from about Rockingham County northward. However, there will be plenty of dry air in the lowest levels of the atmosphere, so not expecting much of the snow to reach the ground. However, a quick dusting is certainly possible before the sun rises, so be cautious as you step outside before the sun comes up . Any snow we see will be quick and will be out of the region once sun rises.

Overall, a cold night. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s with a good amount of cloud cover. Be cautious that there may be a light dusting of snow on the ground around daybreak from an overnight snow shower. Clouds will decrease throughout the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A milder day for today as high temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for West Virginia locations, and into the low 50s for the Valley. There will be a breeze in areas near the Allegheny Mountains, so it will feel more chilly the further west you go today.

Clouds will begin to decrease into the evening, and temperatures will quickly drop. Chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Overnight, clear and calm. Lows in the mid to upper 20s with a few spots near 30.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Another pleasant day, although we will see more cloud cover move in. A weak disturbance will affect the region into the afternoon. There is some uncertainty about how much energy this system will bring to the area, but the potential is there for a few showers in the afternoon. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. A mild day as afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

For the evening, mostly cloudy and cool as temperatures will be slowly falling into the 40s. A chilly night, but not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and a good amount of cloud cover. A very pleasant December day for today. We will see clouds hanging around, but we’ll see peeks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. High temperatures today in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots right around 60. A fantastic day to spend some time outside. Overnight, clouds will decrease a bit. A chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. The milder pattern continues today. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and quite comfortable. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another great day if you have plans to be outside. Overnight, a weak cold front will move through. Generally clear behind the front and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Chilly for the morning as temperatures start in the 40s. After a cold front last night, temperatures will be lower, but still quite pleasant for today. Lots of sunshine all day and high temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 50s. Overnight, a few more clouds and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cold to begin the day with temperatures in the 30s and sunshine. A chilly day. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

