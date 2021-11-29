Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health testing sewage to predict COVID-19 outbreaks

Coronavirus in New Orleans: Closures; events canceled, postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus(tcw-wvue)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With concern of the new COVID-19 variant, the Virginia Department of Health is upping its sewage testing. This is an effort to predict future outbreaks of COVID-19.

VDH is using up to 25 wastewater monitoring sites across the commonwealth.

The team says the genetic material from wastewater that causes COVID-19 can be present in human waste, even when individual have no symptoms.

“We are trying to use this tool to see how this virus is spreading in the communities, and if we can provide some early warning to our response team, to target interventions in the specific areas,” VDH Wastewater Surveillance Program Manager Rekha Singh said. “And we are looking into variant data also, so as we heard about this new variant, so we are working with our public health lab.”

The VDH logs the data from these sites every week and the team says it is an effort to support public health.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of...
VSP investigating fatal house fire in Augusta County
Wanted Staunton man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Over the past week many residents of Shenandoah County have been surprised when they’ve...
New Shenandoah County real estate assesment shows large jump in fair market property values
One of the valley’s favorite holiday hotspots is back in business this year, the Timberville...
Timberville Christmas Village returns in new location
CEO explains why Port of Virginia is running so smoothly

Latest News

Virginia’s governor is urging calm as concern spreads about the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Virginia testing for COVID-19 omicron variant, governor waiting for more information
Riverheads preparing to face Essex
Riverheads preparing to face Essex
Riverheads football
Riverheads preparing to host Essex in Class 1 State Semifinal
Santa has a new ride as Staunton Christmas parade returns
Santa has a new ride as Staunton Christmas parade returns