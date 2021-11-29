Wanted Staunton man arrested after vehicle pursuit

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, November 29, 2021, U.S. Marshals and detectives with Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received information about a wanted subject known to be in Albemarle County.

Officials say that at approximately 11:00 a.m., the wanted subject was located in the 900 block of Hilton Heights Road. When officers approached, the subject fled in a vehicle, ramming police cars and hitting one officer in the process, according to a press release.

The subject struck one vehicle while traveling southbound on Seminole Trail towards the bypass and ultimately entered I-64 westbound.

Officials report that on I-64, the subject lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median near the Ivy exit. The driver ran from the crash but was quickly taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Richard Knight from Staunton.

Knight was arrested on outstanding warrants from Staunton, Virginia State Police and Augusta County.

Knight has been charged with the following:

Carjacking

Felony Eluding (multiple counts)

Grand Larceny (multiple counts)

Communicating Threats to Kill in Writing

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Assault and Battery

Reckless Driving

Credit Card Larceny

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Knight is being treated for minor injuries. The officer struck by the vehicle did not need to be treated for injuries.

