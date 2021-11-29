Advertisement

Wanted Staunton man arrested after vehicle pursuit

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, November 29, 2021, U.S. Marshals and detectives with Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received information about a wanted subject known to be in Albemarle County.

Officials say that at approximately 11:00 a.m., the wanted subject was located in the 900 block of Hilton Heights Road. When officers approached, the subject fled in a vehicle, ramming police cars and hitting one officer in the process, according to a press release.

The subject struck one vehicle while traveling southbound on Seminole Trail towards the bypass and ultimately entered I-64 westbound.

Officials report that on I-64, the subject lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median near the Ivy exit. The driver ran from the crash but was quickly taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Richard Knight from Staunton.

Knight was arrested on outstanding warrants from Staunton, Virginia State Police and Augusta County.

Knight has been charged with the following:

  • Carjacking
  • Felony Eluding (multiple counts)
  • Grand Larceny (multiple counts)
  • Communicating Threats to Kill in Writing
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Assault and Battery
  • Reckless Driving
  • Credit Card Larceny
  • Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Knight is being treated for minor injuries. The officer struck by the vehicle did not need to be treated for injuries.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of...
VSP investigating fatal house fire in Augusta County
Over the past week many residents of Shenandoah County have been surprised when they’ve...
New Shenandoah County real estate assesment shows large jump in fair market property values
One of the valley’s favorite holiday hotspots is back in business this year, the Timberville...
Timberville Christmas Village returns in new location
CEO explains why Port of Virginia is running so smoothly
Jesse Haviland
Rockingham County family strives to make a difference in the community after losing son in car crash

Latest News

Pufferbellies employee wraps a Christmas present on Nov. 29.
Staunton business stays busy during shopping weekend
Nearly 733,000 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths between Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 and...
Turnpike traffic up 30 percent Thanksgiving week
Santa's new fully refurbished sleigh for the Staunton Christmas parade.
Santa has a new ride as Staunton Christmas parade returns
Va. public school enrollment below pre-pandemic levels