Here’s a look at 2021’s most popular pet names; COVID-inspired names remain on the rise

According to Rover, the use of "Fauci" for man's best friend jumped 270% this year, while...
According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35 percent.(Prystai // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Sorry Fido! A new crop of pet names is making the rounds this year.

Rover.com released its annual report on 2021′s most popular pet names.

While the usual names like Max, Bella, Oliver and Luna remained favorites for dog and cat owners, choosing pandemic-inspired names was also on the rise.

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35%.

Pet owners were also inspired by working from home technology and content on streaming services.

Rover saw a significant increase in animals named Zoom, Siri and Google.

Grogu from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” was the number one trending dog name in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

