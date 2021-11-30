Johnson named a finalist for the Bill Dudley Award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson is one of three finalists for the Bill Dudley Award.

The honor goes to the top college football player in Virginia. JMU sent out the following press release about Johnson:

“James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Bill Dudley Award, the Richmond Times-Dispatch announced Tuesday.

Johnson is one of three quarterbacks in contention for the award, given annually to the top college student-athlete in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The other two Dudley Award finalists include Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong and Liberty’s Malik Willis.

The Virginia Beach, Va., native was voted Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year after turning into one of the country’s top signal callers this season.

He is 233-of-342 for 2,953 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s also added 184 rushing yards with a team-best five rushing touchdowns. Johnson led the conference in passing yards per game (268.5), passing touchdowns (32), completion percentage (68.1%), total offense (285.18) and pass efficiency rating (170.37).

Nationally, Johnson is third in efficiency, fourth in completion percentage, sixth in passing touchdowns and 16th in passing average.

Through the regular season, Johnson has already broken the JMU single-season record for passing touchdowns. He’s also fourth in completions, fifth in passing yards and sixth in both pass attempts in total offense.

The winner of the 2021 Dudley Award will be announced on CBS6 in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 11 following the Army-Navy game.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.