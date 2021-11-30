Advertisement

Mold closes VCU dorm, displacing more than 400 students

Source: VCU
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of Virginia Commonwealth University students have been displaced after elevated levels of mold were found in a freshman dormitory.

News outlets report that VCU announced last week that Johnson Hall will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. The move is displacing 414 students.

They can cancel their housing contracts or be relocated by the university. After students reported concerns about humidity, moisture and mold in the 106-year-old building in September, a contractor found elevated levels of mold in a small percentage of rooms and affected students were relocated.

But in early November, further testing found elevated spore counts in 18% of the 228 spaces tested.

