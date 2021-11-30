Nonprofits in the Shenandoah Valley give back on Giving Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, the focus is turned to Giving Tuesday, a day when nonprofits across the country look to help those in need.

Big Brother Big Sister of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County are looking for volunteers to mentor over 100 kids on their waitlist.

“We are just asking folks to think back to the mentors that they had in their life, and that gift of time and help us provide mentors to local youth,” said Lindsey Douglas of Big Brother Big Sister of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County.

Douglas also said that she is grateful for everyone who chooses to participate in Giving Tuesday and for those who find this day as a reminder of a time to give back.

Meanwhile, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County has published their 5th edition of their annual giving guide titled Giving Back, which lists nonprofit agencies in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area that are in need of funding.

Every August, the Community Foundation pushes an application to local nonprofits to apply to the giving guide so that they can be included when it gets published in November.

“At this Giving Tuesday, we are encouraging the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community to refer to this publication for your charitable giving decisions, whether you don’t know who exactly to give to or you want to fund a specific project or a specific aspect of a project you have in mind refer to this publication,” said Amanda Bomfim, program officer of the Community Foundation.

For more information on how to become a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, click here. Anyone interested in getting a copy of the Giving Back guide can click here.

