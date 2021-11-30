Advertisement

Officer fired over Rittenhouse donation wants his job back

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press and The Virginian-Pilot
Published: Nov. 30, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia police officer fired after donating to a defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse wants his job back now that a Wisconsin jury acquitted the young man of murder during protests against police brutality last year.

Norfolk officials fired former police Lt. William Kelly in April for violating policy, after he used his work email to donate $25 to a defense fund.

News outlets report that now Kelly wants to be reinstated. News organizations reported that data from a hacked Christian crowdfunding website showed an initially anonymous $25 donation was linked to Kelly’s work email address.

Kelly hopes that by appealing, he’ll get his chance to wear the badge again.

