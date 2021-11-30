Advertisement

Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital, one injured

Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument between two replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital ended in felonious assault charges filed Tuesday morning.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, the fight happened in the hospital parking garage.

Sheriff Zerkle says Marvin Logan, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee is accused of cutting another worker with a kitchen knife.

Logan is accused of taking off following the incident.

Logan is being charged with felonious assault, the sheriff says.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of...
VSP investigating fatal house fire in Augusta County
Wanted Staunton man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Over the past week many residents of Shenandoah County have been surprised when they’ve...
New Shenandoah County real estate assesment shows large jump in fair market property values
Chris Stevens
Man charged for murdering woman, abducting two children in Spotsylvania
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

Latest News

Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo,...
Timberville police in search of missing juvenile
FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
Headlights on all buses will be on all day as a tribute and the electronic message boards on...
GRTC continues Rosa Parks tribute this Wendesday
Toy Convoy returns for its 25th year