Advertisement

Timberville police in search of missing juvenile

Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo,...
Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo, and black Jordan sneakers.(Town of Timberville (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Timberville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old Ian Morris Fontanez.

He is 5′10 and weighs 190lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, olive skin.

Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo, and black Jordan sneakers.

He was last seen getting off the bus at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School during the bus exchange Monday afternoon, November 29. He has not been seen or heard from any friends or family members since.

He may be in the Broadway, Timberville or Harrisonburg area.

If you see or know Ian’s whereabouts, please contact the Timberville Police Department at (540) 896-3321.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies were on scene in Deerfield this morning for a house fire in the 700 block of...
VSP investigating fatal house fire in Augusta County
Wanted Staunton man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Over the past week many residents of Shenandoah County have been surprised when they’ve...
New Shenandoah County real estate assesment shows large jump in fair market property values
Chris Stevens
Man charged for murdering woman, abducting two children in Spotsylvania
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

Latest News

FILE - Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA...
Virginia Tech names Penn State’s Pry new head football coach
Headlights on all buses will be on all day as a tribute and the electronic message boards on...
GRTC continues Rosa Parks tribute this Wendesday
Toy Convoy returns for its 25th year
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,907 Tuesday