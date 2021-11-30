Timberville police in search of missing juvenile

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Timberville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old Ian Morris Fontanez.

He is 5′10 and weighs 190lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, olive skin.

Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo, and black Jordan sneakers.

He was last seen getting off the bus at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School during the bus exchange Monday afternoon, November 29. He has not been seen or heard from any friends or family members since.

He may be in the Broadway, Timberville or Harrisonburg area.

If you see or know Ian’s whereabouts, please contact the Timberville Police Department at (540) 896-3321.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.