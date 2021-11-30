Advertisement

Toy Convoy returns for its 25th year

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toy Convoy was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton, Waynesboro, as well as Page One in Page County.

For the 25th consecutive year, our goal is to serve all the children in need in this area from infants to 12-year-olds.

The drop-off locations accepting toys can be found below:

  • Walmart locations: Dayton, Harrisonburg Crossings, Timberville, Luray, Staunton and Waynesboro
  • Any Harrisonburg Auto Mall location, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi—all on South Main Street
  • Any Salvation Army location in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro
  • WHSV’s station in Harrisonburg during business hours.
  • Classic Kitchen & Bath in Harrisonburg

Staunton needs more toys for teenagers, babies and girls ages 6-8 this year. Staunton also needs items like personal care items for teenagers, art kits, Barbie dolls or other dolls and learning toys for babies.

Toys donated in Rockingham County stay in Rockingham County, toys donated in Staunton stay in Staunton and Western Augusta County, toys donated in Waynesboro stay in Waynesboro and Eastern Augusta County and toys donated in Page County stay in Page County.

WHSV is teaming up with Harrisonburg Auto Mall, George’s Food and Cox Construction and Plumbing to brighten the holidays for children in need.

