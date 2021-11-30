Virginia War Memorial and Navy League to host Pearl Harbor day remembrance ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial and the Richmond Council of the Navy League of the United States, will co-host the 80th Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Virginia War Memorial.

John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), will be the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory- 20th Century at 621 South Belvidere Street. It will include the presentation of wreaths in memory of Virginians who died Dec. 7, 1941, when Imperial Japan attacked U.S. military bases in Hawaii, including Pearl Harbor Naval Base. Over 2,400 Americans died, 41 of those killed were listed as native Virginians.

“The name of each Virginian who perished on that fateful day will be read and remembered with the tolling of the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia, which is on permanent display at the Virginia War Memorial,” said Dr. Jay Fielder, president of the Navy League, who will also serve as master of ceremonies.

The memorial will be open to the public at no cost from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Virginians at War documentary film Pearl Harbor will be shown all data at the Reynolds Theater.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the memorial’s newest exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing” which includes a tribute to John Hildebrand, Jr., one of the sailors from Virginia who died during the Pearl Harbor attack.

For more information, call please call the Virginia War Memorial at 804.786.2060 or visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.