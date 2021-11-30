Warmer week but high fire danger Thursday and Friday

TUESDAY: With clear skies, temperatures will quickly drop for the evening into the 40s. Overnight, clear and calm. The exception is for the Alleghenies, west of Rt. 220 in West Virginia where it still remains rather breezy. Wind gusts 20-30 mph at times along the Allegheny Front and those west of Rt. 220. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s with some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase quickly in the morning, which will make it feel cool at times for the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. A warm front will lift north of the area late in the day, which will bring in a few sprinkles and an isolated shower late afternoon and early evening. Most areas remain dry though. The exception is across the Alleghenies where we will see a few scattered showers. Elsewhere it’s going to be tough to even see sprinkles.

For the evening, decreasing clouds and cool as temperatures will be slowly falling into the 40s. A chilly night, but lows above freezing. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for high winds and high fire danger for the day.

A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and some clouds. A very pleasant and warmer December day for today. More clouds across the Alleghenies and then sunshine for the rest of the area. Turning rather breezy by the late morning and then high winds will be in place for the afternoon. High temperatures today in the low to mid 60s. Warm but quite windy.

HIGH FIRE DANGER for the day with the high winds and the fact that the area has been very dry. Rainfall is about 1-3″ below average over the last 30 days. This is fall wildfire season and the down leaves adds more available fuel. No burning today. If you have any ash piles it’s a good idea to throw more water on it just to be on the safe side. Secure any loose items around your house and property.

Strongest wind: The strongest winds will be in the afternoon and evening. Wind can top 40-60mph at times for those west of I-81 to the Allegheny Front. For those east of I-81, it will still be windy but gusts should stay under 40mph. The only exception may be a few occasional higher gusts across the Blue Ridge. The strongest wind will be west of I-81. This is where we can see power outages, down tree limbs, some down trees.

Clear and windy into the evening with high wind gusts topping 40-60mph through about 3 am Friday morning. Temperatures in the evening staying rather mild and in the 50s. Overnight lows in the low 40s. After about 3 am Friday morning winds start to let up but it will still be fairly breezy into Friday morning. A weak and dry cold front crosses overnight.

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Despite a cold front crossing in the morning, temperatures remain mild today. Still breezy at times especially across the Alleghenies.

HIGH FIRE DANGER continues Friday although the winds will be much lower. However now we have a strong drop in humidity behind the cold front. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and quite comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s. Another great day to be outside and winds won’t be nearly as strong. A few passing clouds overnight. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Chilly for the morning as temperatures start in the 40s. Temperatures will still quite pleasant for today. Lots of sunshine all day and high temperatures in the afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, a few clouds but generally clear. A cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Colder to begin the day with temperatures in the 30s and sunshine. Much cooler for the day. Sunshine will persist into the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 40s. A few more clouds overnight and turning cold. Lows again in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy for the day and quite cold with temperatures in the 30s. Chilly for the afternoon with clouds. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

