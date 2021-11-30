Waynesboro Marketplace construction on schedule and slated to open by summer

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Construction crews are making progress on Waynesboro Marketplace at the site of the former Ladd Elementary School.

City officials said the center will include Chipotle, Popeyes, Take 5 Oil Change, Sheetz and Aspen Dental. City of Waynesboro Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin said construction is on schedule.

“The former Ladd Elementary School is now Waynesboro Marketplace. It’s well under construction with the site work, and some of the building construction has actually started. We are anticipating on-time delivery of the five retail establishments in spring or summer next year,” said Hitchin.

Hitchin said the construction and development is about making Waynesboro a better place to live, work and visit.

“This corridor obviously gets a lot of traffic being next to exit 94 off Interstate 64, so options for visitors, options for citizens and just a great addition to the city and this entrance corridor,” said Hitchin.

He said Waynesboro Marketplace, in combination with Town Center, helps establish exit 94 as a more prominent exit in the Valley.

“It gets a lot of traffic already with the major retailers and national brands here. It gives us an extra opportunity to be of service,” Hitchin said.

In order for these changes to take place, the city said traffic may be affected on Rosser Avenue, writing, “Significant road construction is scheduled in the adjacent Rosser Avenue corridor in the area between Lew Dewitt and Tiffany Drive intersections.”

The city said the construction is to help ensure traffic flows easily and to improve pedestrian access to the marketplace, but no lane closures are expected until 2022.

Hitchin said they plan to continue expanding the area.

“There’s approximately six acres remaining in the back of this, and that is still under development, so we’re not ready to announce what that is yet, but it will be something very exciting,” Hitchin said.

On top of development at Rosser Ave., there’s also a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in development, and VDOT just finished expanding the Park-and-Ride near Town Center.

