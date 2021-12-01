Advertisement

Augusta County brewery donates milk and cookies to BRAFB

By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Santa enjoyed milk and cookies Tuesday at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill.

He made the special stop in Augusta County to celebrate the brewery’s donation of 500 gallons of milk and 20 cases of cookies to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The milk comes from a Virginia farm that’s part of the Maola dairy cooperative.

“It’s the holiday season. Every child wants to have milk and cookies for Christmas,” Craig Nargi, the owner of Stable Craft Brewing, said. “And, we felt like it’s the season of giving. And it was a good opportunity, being a farm brewery, to work with our farm neighbors and provide milk that comes directly from a farm. So we’re supporting our farmers and then we’re also trying to help the community.”

A lot of the milk will soon be on its way to people in Highland County.

