Augusta County Sheriff’s Office establishes Khaleesi Cuthriell memorial

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has established a memorial site for Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The sheriff’s office is located at 127 Lee Highway, Verona. The memorial is for the family, friends, and the community to remember her life.

The memorial is outside to the left of the main door of the sheriff’s office. The sheriff says the memorial is open 24/7 for those wishing to come, to remember and to honor Khaleesi’s precious life.

“This memorial was established to honor this child and remind the family and our community that the ACSO is working diligently to bring justice for Khaleesi,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Sheriff Smith requests that those attending the memorial do not paint, attach or deface the building. Toys, flowers, balloons, etc. are welcomed, but not a necessity.

