Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office establishes Khaleesi Cuthriell memorial

Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has established a memorial site for Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The sheriff’s office is located at 127 Lee Highway, Verona. The memorial is for the family, friends, and the community to remember her life.

The memorial is outside to the left of the main door of the sheriff’s office. The sheriff says the memorial is open 24/7 for those wishing to come, to remember and to honor Khaleesi’s precious life.

“This memorial was established to honor this child and remind the family and our community that the ACSO is working diligently to bring justice for Khaleesi,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Sheriff Smith requests that those attending the memorial do not paint, attach or deface the building. Toys, flowers, balloons, etc. are welcomed, but not a necessity.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
Machinery fire spread through Harrisonburg industrial building
Ian was last seen wearing a black Baltimore Ravens hoodie, a hat, a necklace like in the photo,...
Timberville boy found safe
(WHSV)
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates report of abduction and sexual assault
Wanted Staunton man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
HFD Medical Director earns prestigious certification
Marcus David Peters was a 24 year old African-American man who was shot and killed by a...
New system aims to improve mental health response
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,413 Wednesday