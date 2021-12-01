Advertisement

Futuro Latino Coalition to host Facebook live on counterfeit pills

Fentanyl pills
Fentanyl pills(Ed Pearce)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Futuro Latino Coalition is a community organization serving Latino communities in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Their events cover a number of issues including alcohol and drug abuse.

This Thursday they will host a Facebook Live event discussing counterfeit pills. The event will be streamed through the Futuro Latino Coalition Facebook page on Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

A representative from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration will be the guest speaker.

Organizers say that while learning how counterfeit pills affect our area requires more research, the goal of this event will be prevention and education.

“Why is this a problem? Where can they find these pills, for example? What are the things we can do as a community, as parents, to try and help our kids? We can learn a lot from these conversations,” the organization’s coordinator, Onesimo Baltazar, said.

