Grand jury clears officer who shot Pharrell Williams’ cousin

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has found that a Virginia Beach police officer was justified in fatally shooting a Black man armed with a gun during a chaotic night of violence on the city’s oceanfront.

The death of Donovon Lynch has drawn heightened scrutiny because he is a cousin Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams. Lynch’s father also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The city’s prosecutors said Tuesday that Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the late March shooting.

They said Lynch racked a round into his handgun’s chamber and pointed his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.

The prosecutors also said that Lynch began to turn toward Simmons.

