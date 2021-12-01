Grand jury clears officer who shot Pharrell Williams’ cousin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has found that a Virginia Beach police officer was justified in fatally shooting a Black man armed with a gun during a chaotic night of violence on the city’s oceanfront.

The death of Donovon Lynch has drawn heightened scrutiny because he is a cousin Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams. Lynch’s father also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The city’s prosecutors said Tuesday that Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the late March shooting.

They said Lynch racked a round into his handgun’s chamber and pointed his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.

The prosecutors also said that Lynch began to turn toward Simmons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.