HFD Medical Director earns prestigious certification

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dr. Peter Williams, a prominent local Emergency Department physician, has recently earned the extremely challenging subspecialty board certification in Emergency Medical Services through the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM).

Dr. Williams has maintained a primary board certification in Emergency Medicine since 2010, according to a press release. In addition to Emergency Medical Services, ABEM certifies physicians in other sub-specialties, including Medical Toxicology, Critical Care, Palliative Care, and Hyperbaric Medicine.

ABEM certification is sought and earned by emergency physicians on a voluntary basis. It represents physicians’ highest professional credential, reflecting that they have met an externally developed national standard, the release also states.

“Dr. Williams continues to demonstrate his commitment to this community by his investment in professional development as the Department’s Medical Director,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “We are fortunate to have a medical director whose vision for our EMT’s and paramedics to be on the cutting edge of care is matched by his own demonstrated investment.”

Before becoming a physician, Dr. Williams served as a firefighter and paramedic with the City of Fairfax Fire Department in Fairfax, Virginia.

As the designated provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the City, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is required to retain the services of a medical director. Dr. Williams works on a part-time basis providing quality assurance, clinical oversight and clinical expertise.

Cross-trained firefighters with medical certification operate under Dr. Williams’ license and provide life-saving care to the more than 51,000 residents of the City.

