H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, November 30.
Boys Basketball
Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 30
Spotswood 75, Staunton 52
Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46
Turner Ashby 79, Waynesboro 52
Broadway 55, Page County 52
Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62
Warren County 41, Strasburg 39
William Monroe 70, Luray 35
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 53, Warren County 35
Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52
Turner Ashby 71, Waynesboro 23
Spotswood 72, Staunton 30
Page County 49, Broadway 30
Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25
Mountain View 37, Buffalo Gap 35
Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 51
Central 47, Skyline 41
Luray 60, William Monroe 54
