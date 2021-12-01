Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 30

High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, November 30.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, November 30.

Boys Basketball

Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 30

Spotswood 75, Staunton 52

Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46

Turner Ashby 79, Waynesboro 52

Broadway 55, Page County 52

Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62

Warren County 41, Strasburg 39

William Monroe 70, Luray 35

Girls Basketball

Strasburg 53, Warren County 35

Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52

Turner Ashby 71, Waynesboro 23

Spotswood 72, Staunton 30

Page County 49, Broadway 30

Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25

Mountain View 37, Buffalo Gap 35

Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 51

Central 47, Skyline 41

Luray 60, William Monroe 54

