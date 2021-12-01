Large fire reported in Harrisonburg
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging Corporation of America location along the 900 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg.
This fire started after 9:00 p.m on Tuesday night.
There’s no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire in the first place.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.
