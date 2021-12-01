Large fire reported in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging Corporation of America location along the 900 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg.

This fire started after 9:00 p.m on Tuesday night.

There’s no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire in the first place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

