Liberty University professor arrested on sexual battery charge

William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor
William Atwell mugshot-Liberty University professor(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Liberty University professor has been arrested by the school’s police force.

Documents from the Lynchburg General District Court show William Atwell has been charged with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation.

Records show he was arrested November 20 with Liberty University listed as the arresting agency. Atwell is currently suspended from the university pending the outcome of the investigation.

The alleged incident happened September 15.

He has posted a $3,000 bond and his court date is set for January 25, 2022.

The Liberty University faculty directory shows Atwell is an Associate Professor of American Sign Language

A university spokesperson released this statement:

“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, care, and concern. With the student’s consent, the university turned the matter over to the appropriate legal authorities and the faculty member in question was arrested. The faculty member has also been suspended by the university pending the outcome of this matter. To protect the integrity of investigation and the privacy of the student, we will limit further comment.”

