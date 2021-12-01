New River Gorge fire spreading, half contained

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The fire engulfing parts of the New River Gorge National Park continued to spread on Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the National Park Service (NPS), there are 110 acres affected by the fire, up from 80 percent on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews from multiple states working for the NPS have completed control lines across the South end on the bottom of the fire and have completed a control line from the rock rim down to the west line. The North line is a rock rim, which the spokesperson said is a natural barrier and does not need the same attention as other parts of the burn.

“The South line continues to take a lot of rolling materials crossing the line,” the spokesperson said.

At this hour, crews continue to patrol for spot fires and slop overs.

Trail closures are still in affect.

According to the NPS, their crews have not been able to access two structures that are on the National Register of Historic Places that are part of a historic mining complex once owned by Henry Ford. Crews will be going on on Thursday to check on both the Conveyer and huddle house that were part of that complex. See more -- Nuttallburg - New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

