Advertisement

Newly launched business cleans bongs

Home page for Bong Butler
Home page for Bong Butler(wwbt/nbc12)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - With cannabis becoming legal in Virginia, some may get more use out of their smoking instruments, and one company is offering to clean pipes.

The legalization of cannabis earlier this year lit the entrepreneurial spark, which spawned Bong Butler.

“Most people clean their bong with alcohol and salt. Using harsh chemicals was always iffy to me,” said Bong Butler co-founder Joe Hinton.

Hinton said the business came from a place of convenience for cannabis enthusiasts.

“As soon as legalization started taking hold, I knew I wanted to be in that market in some form or fashion,” Hinton said.

The company works on all types of smoking pipes and other products used, according to their website.

“We started working on a cleaning solution that goes directly after the stuff that builds up in your bong,” Hinton said.

The whole process isn’t them scrubbing the pipes; the “Butlers” have also invested in an ultrasonic cleaner, delicate enough to clean jewelry, followed by hand-detailing.

The process takes almost no effort on their client’s parts, as Bong Butler does same-day pick-up and delivery of the bongs.

“We serve the greater Richmond area; we try to stay 30 to 45 minutes out.”

But of course, with a more Conservative Commonwealth on the horizon, there are worries that Virginia’s cannabis laws may be overturned.

Last month, House Delegate Todd Gilbert told NBC12 that the GOP would not be doing away with the legislation, but Hinton isn’t too stressed as his business is more or less a cannabis-adjacent cleaning service.

“Prior to legalization, just calling ourselves Bong Butler would have been a problem. It’s the old trope: you can’t go into a head shop and call it a ‘bong,’ its a ‘water pipe,’” he added.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A large amount of firefighters are responding to a reported fire in the area of the Packaging...
Machinery fire spread through Harrisonburg industrial building
(WHSV)
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates report of abduction and sexual assault
Wildfire danger
Strong winds and high fire danger for the end of the week
Construction on Waynesboro Marketplace has begun at the site of Ladd Elementary.
Waynesboro Marketplace construction on schedule and slated to open by summer
Khaleesi Cuthriell Memorial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office establishes Khaleesi Cuthriell memorial

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand...
Gov. Northam announces poultry processor to establish first East Coast operation in Winchester
Bridgewater Foods has pre-made $10 food bags you can purchase and drop off when you leave.
Brent Berry Family Food Drive to commence
Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to...
Virginia House control in balance as vote recount begins
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak